Ukraine Defies Moratorium, Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure

Despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium, Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure. The Russian Defence Ministry reported seven attacks in Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh. In Voronezh, a gas pipeline was damaged. Reuters could not confirm the reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-04-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 15:33 IST
  • Russia

Ukraine has maintained its offensive against Russian energy targets, challenging a U.S.-mediated halt on such actions, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday. Over the past day, Ukraine allegedly launched seven attacks across various regions, including Crimea and Bryansk.

One notable incident in the Voronezh region involved damage to a gas distribution pipeline, highlighting the tangible impact of these ongoing strikes. The regions experiencing these attacks include Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh.

At this time, independent verification of the reported attacks has not been attained, as per Reuters' coverage of the situation. The continuation of hostilities raises concerns about regional stability and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

