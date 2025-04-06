Ukraine Defies Moratorium, Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure
Despite a U.S.-brokered moratorium, Ukraine continues to target Russian energy infrastructure. The Russian Defence Ministry reported seven attacks in Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh. In Voronezh, a gas pipeline was damaged. Reuters could not confirm the reports.
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine has maintained its offensive against Russian energy targets, challenging a U.S.-mediated halt on such actions, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday. Over the past day, Ukraine allegedly launched seven attacks across various regions, including Crimea and Bryansk.
One notable incident in the Voronezh region involved damage to a gas distribution pipeline, highlighting the tangible impact of these ongoing strikes. The regions experiencing these attacks include Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh.
At this time, independent verification of the reported attacks has not been attained, as per Reuters' coverage of the situation. The continuation of hostilities raises concerns about regional stability and energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gun Violence Strikes Las Cruces: Multiple Victims Reported
Border Tensions Reignite: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets Amid Rocket Interceptions
Israel strikes Lebanon in retaliation for rockets targeting Israel, in heaviest exchange of fire since the ceasefire, reports AP.
Tragedy Strikes: Three Boys Drown in Gujarat River
Tragedy Strikes Bareilly as Brick Kiln Wall Collapses, Fatal Encounter in Lucknow