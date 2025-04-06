Ukraine has maintained its offensive against Russian energy targets, challenging a U.S.-mediated halt on such actions, as reported by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday. Over the past day, Ukraine allegedly launched seven attacks across various regions, including Crimea and Bryansk.

One notable incident in the Voronezh region involved damage to a gas distribution pipeline, highlighting the tangible impact of these ongoing strikes. The regions experiencing these attacks include Crimea, Bryansk, Rostov, and Voronezh.

At this time, independent verification of the reported attacks has not been attained, as per Reuters' coverage of the situation. The continuation of hostilities raises concerns about regional stability and energy security.

(With inputs from agencies.)