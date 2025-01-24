John Ratcliffe Confirmed as CIA Director

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Ratcliffe, who previously served as director of national intelligence during President Donald Trump's administration, now steps into one of the nation's most significant intelligence roles.

Ratcliffe's confirmation saw a decisive majority with the Senate voting 60 to 20 in favor, exceeding the required majority for his appointment. This marks a pivotal moment as Ratcliffe takes on responsibilities involving national security and international intelligence.

Having been a member of the House of Representatives, Ratcliffe brings a blend of legislative experience and intelligence expertise, shaping expectations for his tenure as CIA Director.

