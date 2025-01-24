Left Menu

John Ratcliffe Confirmed as CIA Director

The U.S. Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence and House representative, as director of the CIA. The confirmation vote was 60 to 20, surpassing the required majority.

Updated: 24-01-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 00:45 IST
On Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as the new director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Ratcliffe, who previously served as director of national intelligence during President Donald Trump's administration, now steps into one of the nation's most significant intelligence roles.

Ratcliffe's confirmation saw a decisive majority with the Senate voting 60 to 20 in favor, exceeding the required majority for his appointment. This marks a pivotal moment as Ratcliffe takes on responsibilities involving national security and international intelligence.

Having been a member of the House of Representatives, Ratcliffe brings a blend of legislative experience and intelligence expertise, shaping expectations for his tenure as CIA Director.

