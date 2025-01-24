Left Menu

Senate Advances Hegseth's Defense Nomination

The U.S. Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense with a narrow 51-49 vote. The decision moves Hegseth, a former Fox News host and military veteran, closer to confirmation under President Donald Trump's administration, with a final vote expected later this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 01:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate took a significant step on Thursday by narrowly advancing Pete Hegseth's nomination as the Secretary of Defense. With a 51-49 procedural vote, lawmakers moved forward the former Fox News host's path to confirmation.

Hegseth, a military veteran, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the crucial role. The procedural measure to end the debate signifies a critical moment in his confirmation process.

As the Senate prepares for a final vote later this week, attention turns to how Hegseth's leadership might shape defense policies under Trump's administration.

