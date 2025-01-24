Senate Advances Hegseth's Defense Nomination

The U.S. Senate took a significant step on Thursday by narrowly advancing Pete Hegseth's nomination as the Secretary of Defense. With a 51-49 procedural vote, lawmakers moved forward the former Fox News host's path to confirmation.

Hegseth, a military veteran, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the crucial role. The procedural measure to end the debate signifies a critical moment in his confirmation process.

As the Senate prepares for a final vote later this week, attention turns to how Hegseth's leadership might shape defense policies under Trump's administration.

