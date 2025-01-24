Senate Advances Hegseth's Defense Nomination
The U.S. Senate advanced the nomination of Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense with a narrow 51-49 vote. The decision moves Hegseth, a former Fox News host and military veteran, closer to confirmation under President Donald Trump's administration, with a final vote expected later this week.
The U.S. Senate took a significant step on Thursday by narrowly advancing Pete Hegseth's nomination as the Secretary of Defense. With a 51-49 procedural vote, lawmakers moved forward the former Fox News host's path to confirmation.
Hegseth, a military veteran, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for the crucial role. The procedural measure to end the debate signifies a critical moment in his confirmation process.
As the Senate prepares for a final vote later this week, attention turns to how Hegseth's leadership might shape defense policies under Trump's administration.
