Trump Moves to Make U.S. a Leader in AI

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday focused on advancing America's leadership in artificial intelligence. This announcement was made by his aide, speaking to reporters within the Oval Office of the White House.

The executive order aims to establish the United States as a global powerhouse in the realm of artificial intelligence, a sector crucial to technological innovation and economic competitiveness. According to the aide, this initiative reflects a commitment to bolster the nation's technological edge.

This executive decision marks an essential step in aligning America's strategic interests with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, ensuring that the United States remains at the forefront of this pivotal industry.

