Trump Applauds Bukele's Leadership in Gang Crackdown
In a recent call, President Donald Trump commended El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele for his leadership in the region. The two leaders discussed cooperation on reducing illegal immigration and tackling transnational gangs such as the Tren de Aragua, a notorious Venezuelan gang.
President Donald Trump has praised El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele's leadership following a call between the two leaders, according to a White House statement. Trump highlighted Bukele's efforts in regional leadership.
The discussion also focused on collaboration to curb illegal immigration and address the threat posed by transnational gangs, notably the Tren de Aragua.
Tren de Aragua, known as a violent Venezuelan prison gang, was a key topic, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts in tackling such criminal organizations.
