Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Crypto Regulation and National Stockpile

Donald Trump has enacted measures to revamp U.S. cryptocurrency policy, creating a working group to propose digital asset regulations and develop a national cryptocurrency stockpile. This move is part of Trump's promise to support digital assets, contrasting with Joe Biden's regulatory approach. The crypto industry praised the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 08:23 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 08:23 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Crypto Regulation and National Stockpile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an assertive move towards reshaping digital asset policy, U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the establishment of a cryptocurrency working group. The group is tasked with proposing new regulations and considering the development of a national cryptocurrency stockpile.

This development was welcomed by the crypto industry, as Trump's order protects banking services for crypto companies and rescinds previous SEC guidance detrimental to some firms managing third-party crypto assets. The administration aims to foster a more favorable environment for digital currencies, contrasting sharply with former President Joe Biden's stringent regulatory actions.

Trump's policies have already bolstered investor confidence, pushing Bitcoin to new record highs. The working group, involving key regulatory bodies, has the potential to integrate cryptocurrencies into mainstream U.S. financial systems if its recommendations are acted upon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025