Uttar Pradesh: A Pillar of India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in the nation's economic, social, political, and spiritual growth as she extended her greetings on the state's formation day.

Expressing optimism, she conveyed her hopes for Uttar Pradesh's ongoing progress, prosperity, and the well-being of its industrious and talented residents.

Uttar Pradesh, initially recognized as United Provinces, was officially renamed on January 24, 1950, marking its significance in India's historical and modern narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)