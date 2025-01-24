Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: A Pillar of India's Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized Uttar Pradesh's significant contributions to India's economic, social, political, and spiritual development during the state's formation day celebration. She expressed optimism for the state's continued growth, prosperity, and happiness among its residents. Uttar Pradesh was officially named on January 24, 1950, formerly known as United Provinces.

Updated: 24-01-2025 08:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 08:44 IST
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted Uttar Pradesh's pivotal role in the nation's economic, social, political, and spiritual growth as she extended her greetings on the state's formation day.

Expressing optimism, she conveyed her hopes for Uttar Pradesh's ongoing progress, prosperity, and the well-being of its industrious and talented residents.

Uttar Pradesh, initially recognized as United Provinces, was officially renamed on January 24, 1950, marking its significance in India's historical and modern narrative.

