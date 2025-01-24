Left Menu

RSS Leader Mohan Bhagwat's Influential Maharashtra Visit

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is visiting Thane, Maharashtra for four days, addressing 'shakas' and meeting organization members. Based in Bhiwandi, he will participate in events, including a flag hoisting ceremony at a local college, engaging with students.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has commenced a significant four-day visit to Thane district in Maharashtra. During his visit, Bhagwat will engage with local 'shakas' and hold strategic meetings with the organization's office-bearers.

Based in Bhiwandi throughout his stay, Bhagwat is focusing his efforts on the Konkan region, where he will meet with members and activists. The RSS's local unit is enthusiastic about his presence in the area.

In addition to his organizational meetings, Bhagwat is scheduled to participate in a flag hoisting ceremony at a college on January 26, where he will also address the students, emphasizing the importance of civic responsibility and national unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

