Political Tempers Flare Over Pollution in Yamuna River

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal concerning the worsening pollution levels in the Yamuna River. Poonawalla highlighted Kejriwal's past promises to clean the river, contrasting them with current conditions.

In a statement to ANI on Thursday, Poonawalla pointed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments at a public rally in Delhi. Yogi challenged Kejriwal and his ministers to emulate his own recent holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, questioning whether the AAP leader would do the same in the Yamuna.

This political tussle occurs as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections set on February 5, with votes counted on February 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and AAP are competing for dominance over the 70 seats, with AAP having enjoyed significant victories in the last two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)