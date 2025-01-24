Left Menu

Political Tempers Flare Over Pollution in Yamuna River

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal over the deteriorating state of the Yamuna River. UP CM Yogi Adityanath challenged Kejriwal to take a bath in the polluted river, echoing his own cabinet's holy dip in the Maha Kumbh. This comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:43 IST
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal concerning the worsening pollution levels in the Yamuna River. Poonawalla highlighted Kejriwal's past promises to clean the river, contrasting them with current conditions.

In a statement to ANI on Thursday, Poonawalla pointed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent comments at a public rally in Delhi. Yogi challenged Kejriwal and his ministers to emulate his own recent holy dip in the Sangam at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, questioning whether the AAP leader would do the same in the Yamuna.

This political tussle occurs as Delhi prepares for its assembly elections set on February 5, with votes counted on February 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and AAP are competing for dominance over the 70 seats, with AAP having enjoyed significant victories in the last two elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

