Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Bold Reform: Curbing Political Privileges

The Sri Lankan government has introduced stringent regulations to limit the benefits for ministers, aiming to address public concerns over political privilege. These include caps on vehicles, fuel allowances, and staff numbers. The move sparks a debate over former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security and residence privileges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:53 IST
Sri Lanka's Bold Reform: Curbing Political Privileges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan government is taking a bold stand against political privileges with newly announced regulations aimed at limiting benefits for ministers. This initiative seeks to address growing public concerns about accountability and excessive political advantages.

Under the new rules, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has restricted Cabinet and deputy ministers to two official vehicles, with further limitations on fuel allowances and monthly expenses related to office, residential, and mobile phone usage. Additionally, staffing for a Cabinet minister is now capped at 15 members, while deputy ministers are limited to 12.

The announcement comes amidst a significant debate concerning former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's privileges, as his security detail was drastically reduced, and he faces pressure to vacate his official residence. Opposition groups are critical of these changes, suggesting they are politically motivated, while the government maintains that they are fulfilling pre-election promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025