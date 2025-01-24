Yen Rallies as BOJ Hikes Rates; Trump's Anti-Tariff Stance Boosts Aussie, Kiwi
The yen rose after the Bank of Japan raised rates and adjusted inflation forecasts. A softer stance on China tariffs by Trump boosted the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The podcast reflects global currency fluctuations amidst geopolitical influence and anticipates further economic developments.
The yen experienced an uptick following the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates and adjust its inflation forecasts. The move, anticipated by policymakers, saw a 25 basis point increase, significantly impacting the currency markets.
In the wider currency landscape, President Trump's remarks indicating a potential softening of U.S. tariffs on China led to surges in the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Trump's interview hints at possible trade negotiations with China, positively affecting the Antipodean currencies, often seen as proxies for the Chinese yuan.
The market remains focused on BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's forthcoming briefing, while Trump's commentary continues to weigh on dollar strength amid a complex geopolitical climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
