Vice President Dhankhar Honors Legacy of Karpoori Thakur at Birth Anniversary Event

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Patna on Friday to join the 101st birth anniversary celebrations of former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. Thakur was posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna by the Union government the previous year.

Upon arrival at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport, Dhankhar was greeted by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The vice president subsequently headed to Samastipur for the commemorative event.

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also attended the event. Thakur, revered as the 'Jan Nayak' or people's leader, was a pioneering figure in OBC politics in Bihar and served twice as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)