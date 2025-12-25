BJP Member's Tragic Shooting Shakes Bihar's Samastipur
In Bihar's Samastipur, BJP member Rupak Sahni was fatally shot at his shop by armed attackers. Police suspect personal enmity as the motive. Following the incident, a local police officer was suspended for negligence. Two suspects have been arrested, and efforts to apprehend others are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A BJP member was tragically shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur district, authorities reported on Thursday. The shocking incident occurred when Rupak Sahni was at his shop in Shadipur, located within the Khanpur police station area, on Wednesday evening. Armed men in an SUV reportedly opened fire, killing Sahni instantly.
Police statements indicate a strong suspicion of personal enmity as the underlying motive behind this brazen attack. In the aftermath, Khanpur's Station House Officer Ranjeet Kumar Choudhary faced suspension over allegations of dereliction of duty, highlighting the administrative shortcomings that may have contributed to this tragedy.
Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed the arrest of two individuals connected to the murder, promising that a manhunt is underway to capture additional suspects. Sahni's family previously reported receiving death threats and criticized law enforcement for their inaction prior to this fatal event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Samastipur
- Rupak Sahni
- shooting
- police
- suspension
- manhunt
- murder
- personal enmity
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Odisha Police's Major Victory: Top Maoist Leader Uike Among Six Rebels Killed
Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, gunned down in Odisha: Police.
Supreme Court Challenge: Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Jail Term Suspension Sparks Legal Battle
Four of family found dead in Maharashtra’s Nanded district in suspected mass suicide: Police.
Delhi Police Amp Up Security for Festive Celebrations