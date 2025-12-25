BJP Member's Tragic Shooting Shakes Bihar's Samastipur

A BJP member was tragically shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur district, authorities reported on Thursday. The shocking incident occurred when Rupak Sahni was at his shop in Shadipur, located within the Khanpur police station area, on Wednesday evening. Armed men in an SUV reportedly opened fire, killing Sahni instantly.

Police statements indicate a strong suspicion of personal enmity as the underlying motive behind this brazen attack. In the aftermath, Khanpur's Station House Officer Ranjeet Kumar Choudhary faced suspension over allegations of dereliction of duty, highlighting the administrative shortcomings that may have contributed to this tragedy.

Superintendent of Police Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed the arrest of two individuals connected to the murder, promising that a manhunt is underway to capture additional suspects. Sahni's family previously reported receiving death threats and criticized law enforcement for their inaction prior to this fatal event.

