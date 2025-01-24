Left Menu

Security Politics: Kejriwal's Debate Heats Up

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor, has called the withdrawal of his security by Punjab Police 'pure politics'. This comes amid allegations that the police allowed a rival group's attack on his car, a claim dismissed by Delhi Police. Kejriwal criticized BJP and Amit Shah for security lapses while demanding apolitical personal security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:59 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister, has fervently criticized the recent withdrawal of his security coverage, terming it as 'pure politics'.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the action was politically motivated, following claims that police facilitated an attack on him ordered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah—a claim that Delhi Police has denied.

Kejriwal further mocked the BJP and Shah over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi, jokingly suggesting they learn from Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on handling gangsters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

