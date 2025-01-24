Left Menu

AAP Alleges Conspiracy: BJP and Delhi Police Accused of Plot Against Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Centre and the Delhi Police of conspiring to end Arvind Kejriwal's life, urging the Election Commission to restore his security cover provided by the Punjab Police. AAP leaders claim attacks on Kejriwal are politically motivated, with BJP links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:17 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has leveled significant allegations against the BJP-led central government and Delhi Police, accusing them of a conspiracy to harm its leader, Arvind Kejriwal. The party has requested the Election Commission to reinstate Kejriwal's security provided by Punjab Police, previously withdrawn.

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted that the conspiracy is in favor of the BJP's interest as Delhi elections approach. They demanded an audit of the alleged life-threatening attacks on Kejriwal and blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the perceived inaction by Delhi Police.

The leaders further accused the BJP of using 'dirty politics' to risk Kejriwal's safety by undermining his security arrangements. The AAP insists that the BJP and Delhi Police's actions are intertwined, seeking electoral gain through jeopardizing Kejriwal's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

