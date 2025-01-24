Left Menu

Parliamentary Tensions: JPC Meeting Erupts Over Controversial Waqf Bill

Tensions escalated during the Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, leading to the suspension of several opposition MPs. Accusations flew over proposed changes and heated exchanges, amid preparations for the Delhi Assembly polls. The bill seeks to reform Waqf management, with a report pending for the Budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:01 IST
Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotionally charged meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, accusations flew as tensions boiled over. Chairman Jagdambika Pal alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee used "unparliamentary" language, forcing the house to adjourn twice amidst protest-led chaos.

Pal reported that the chaos was sparked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey's motion to suspend opposition members for disruptive behavior, as they supposedly hindered proceedings with shouting and sloganeering. The discord escalated when the agenda was adapted to facilitate discussions involving Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a suggestion originating from opposition leaders.

The controversy attracted heated exchanges over allegations of modifications to the JPC's notice as a response to impending Delhi assembly elections. Rejecting these claims, Pal highlighted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's role in directing the bill to the JPC. Opposition leaders like Kalyan Banerjee contend that the governmental haste signals a 'hurrying' prompted by the electoral timeline. The session saw multiple suspensions and will reconvene on January 27, with a report submission set for January 29, ahead of February's Union Budget release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

