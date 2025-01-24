Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi Over Rupee's Decade-Long Decline

The Congress party criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Indian rupee's significant decline against the US dollar over the past decade, highlighting a 50% depreciation. They questioned the government's strategy for reviving the rupee, pointing to diminishing foreign reserves and resultant inflation impacting the common populace.

The Congress party launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, blaming him for the Indian rupee's steep decline against the US dollar over the past ten years.

Speaking at a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate presented data to suggest that the currency depreciated by 50% since Modi took office, and questioned the government's plans to address this financial challenge.

Shrinate also queried the strategy behind the dwindling foreign reserves, emphasizing the consequent inflation and its impact on citizens, while reminding the government of its responsibility towards securing economic stability.

