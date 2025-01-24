Left Menu

Controversy Over Lokayukta's Alleged Clean Chit to Chief Minister Amid MUDA Scandal

The BJP criticized a Lokayukta probe after media reports claimed a clean chit was given to CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA scam. Siddaramaiah's family is involved, and while the High Court is yet to rule, BJP leaders allege the clean chit was granted under pressure. The investigation continues.

On Friday, the BJP raised questions over the credibility of the Lokayukta probe into the MUDA scam, hinging on media reports that suggested the police wing of the ombudsman exonerated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family.

Siddaramaiah, alongside his wife Parvathi B M and his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, faces accusations filed by the Lokayukta police following directives from a special court. However, opposition leader R Ashoka criticized the Lokayukta's investigation as nothing more than a cover-up to protect the Chief Minister, branding the recent report as a sham.

In light of this suspicion, state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra echoed concerns on social media, alleging undue influence from Siddaramaiah led to a hasty clean chit issuance. Despite these claims, Lokayukta officials maintained that a final report has yet to be formulated, suggesting that previous reports could be premature.

