Emerging Markets Surge Amid Trump's Trade Softening
Emerging market currencies rallied as President Trump adopted a milder stance on Chinese tariffs, pledging a potential trade deal. The onshore Chinese yuan reached its highest in eight weeks while Mexico's peso and South Africa's rand also gained. Trump's demand for lower U.S. interest rates impacted the dollar, benefiting EM assets.
In a positive turn for emerging markets, currencies gained ground Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a softer approach towards Chinese tariffs. This new stance came after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, paving the way for a potential trade agreement.
The dollar index dropped 0.7%, contributing to a surge in the onshore Chinese yuan, which rose to an eight-week high. Meanwhile, Mexican peso and South Africa's rand also showed gains, bolstered by the easing tariff worries and Trump's call for lower U.S. interest rates.
Economists suggest that Trump's softer tone might indicate potential concessions in trade, affecting previously volatile market sectors. Overall, MSCI's index tracking global EM currencies was up 0.5%, marking a robust week since July 2023.
