Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Trump's Trade Softening

Emerging market currencies rallied as President Trump adopted a milder stance on Chinese tariffs, pledging a potential trade deal. The onshore Chinese yuan reached its highest in eight weeks while Mexico's peso and South Africa's rand also gained. Trump's demand for lower U.S. interest rates impacted the dollar, benefiting EM assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 15:21 IST
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Trump's Trade Softening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a positive turn for emerging markets, currencies gained ground Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a softer approach towards Chinese tariffs. This new stance came after talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, paving the way for a potential trade agreement.

The dollar index dropped 0.7%, contributing to a surge in the onshore Chinese yuan, which rose to an eight-week high. Meanwhile, Mexican peso and South Africa's rand also showed gains, bolstered by the easing tariff worries and Trump's call for lower U.S. interest rates.

Economists suggest that Trump's softer tone might indicate potential concessions in trade, affecting previously volatile market sectors. Overall, MSCI's index tracking global EM currencies was up 0.5%, marking a robust week since July 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025