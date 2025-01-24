Crypto's Capitol Hill: A Surprise Low Investment Trend Among Congress Leaders

Despite the Trump administration's enthusiastic push for cryptocurrency expansion, a Reuters review reveals a surprising trend—only 13 members of the incoming U.S. Congress have investments in digital currencies.

This sparse investor base in Capitol Hill starkly contrasts with the crypto industry's massive political spend, as companies channeled millions into campaigns. By mid-year, the crypto sector had already funneled more than $100 million into congressional races, signifying one of the biggest corporate contributions.

Experts suggest that lawmakers may be wary of crypto's regulatory environment and financial volatility. The new administration is expected to develop a robust legal framework to advance cryptocurrency as part of traditional finance, potentially changing investment patterns in Congress.

