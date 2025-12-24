Diplomatic Tensions Flare: EU's Breton Faces U.S. Visa Ban Over Digital Regulation Stance

The French government has firmly denounced a U.S. visa ban targeting Thierry Breton, the architect behind the EU's Digital Services Act. Announced by the U.S. on Tuesday, the sanctions also affect others involved in what the Trump administration describes as anti-disinformation initiatives that allegedly stifle U.S. social media platforms.

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, took to social media platform X to express solidarity with Breton, framing the visa bans as a challenge to European sovereignty. The move comes amid broader U.S.-EU tensions over European rules that American officials criticize for overstepping legitimate regulation.

Breton, who served as the EU's digital affairs commissioner until 2024, was one of several European figures targeted by the U.S. measure. As the architect of the Digital Services Act, a regulatory effort recently penalizing Elon Musk's platform X, Breton condemned the visa ban, challenging what he perceives as misguided censorship concerns.