Diplomatic Tensions Flare: EU's Breton Faces U.S. Visa Ban Over Digital Regulation Stance
The U.S. administration has imposed a visa ban on Thierry Breton, a former EU commissioner, and others, for their roles in the EU's Digital Services Act. The French government strongly condemns the ban, viewing it as an attack on European sovereignty. The situation highlights ongoing U.S.-EU tensions over digital regulation.
The French government has firmly denounced a U.S. visa ban targeting Thierry Breton, the architect behind the EU's Digital Services Act. Announced by the U.S. on Tuesday, the sanctions also affect others involved in what the Trump administration describes as anti-disinformation initiatives that allegedly stifle U.S. social media platforms.
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, took to social media platform X to express solidarity with Breton, framing the visa bans as a challenge to European sovereignty. The move comes amid broader U.S.-EU tensions over European rules that American officials criticize for overstepping legitimate regulation.
Breton, who served as the EU's digital affairs commissioner until 2024, was one of several European figures targeted by the U.S. measure. As the architect of the Digital Services Act, a regulatory effort recently penalizing Elon Musk's platform X, Breton condemned the visa ban, challenging what he perceives as misguided censorship concerns.
ALSO READ
US-EU Free Speech Clash: Visa Bans Over Digital Regulation Debate
EU Tightens Plastic Import Regulations to Support Local Recycling
Lawsuit Challenges Trump Administration's TPS Termination for South Sudanese
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Migrant Move with Landmark Ruling
WHO Grants WLA Status to Australia, Indonesia, Marking Milestone in Global Regulation