Political Chess in Maharashtra: Alliances, Investments, and Legacy Claims
Sharad Pawar of NCP expressed hope that Uddhav Thackeray will reconsider going solo in Maharashtra elections. He stressed that opposition alliances should resolve issues amicably. He also criticized the Maharashtra government for misleading investment claims at Davos and questioned Uday Samant's intentions there.
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has expressed optimism that Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray will reconsider his solo campaign strategy for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra. Although Thackeray hinted at contesting independently, Pawar believes that the opposition's alliance should resolve their differences amicably.
Pawar also criticized the Maharashtra government's presentation of investment MoUs signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He labeled these as misleading, questioning whether figures like Industry Minister Uday Samant were there to attract investments or to focus on political maneuverings.
Highlighting the unity challenges within Shiv Sena, Pawar commented on Thackeray's criticism of other party factions and figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite Thackeray's fiery speech, Pawar dismissed any significant policy shift or rapprochement between state-level political rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
