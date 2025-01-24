Left Menu

Kejriwal's Call for Integrity in Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal urged Delhi voters to resist election bribery, accusing BJP of attempting to sway votes with gifts. He emphasized the sanctity of voting rights and warned against selling votes. As AAP strives for a third term, the BJP aims to reclaim control. Election results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a fervent appeal to Delhi voters on Friday, urging them to resist any attempts to sway their votes through monetary inducements or gifts. He specifically accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing gold chains, sarees, shoes, and cash to influence the electorate as the February 5 Assembly elections approach.

In a video message, Kejriwal challenged voters to recognize the value of their votes, asserting, "It's your money; take the money. But do not sell your vote for Rs 1,100 or for a saree. Your vote is invaluable." He reminded them of the democratic ideals championed by B R Ambedkar, emphasizing that selling votes compromises democracy and leads to governance dominated by the wealthy.

AAP is grappling to maintain its stronghold for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is eyeing a comeback after a 25-year hiatus. Kejriwal also addressed voter intimidation concerns, assuring the public of the confidentiality of their votes. The election results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

