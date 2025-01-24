Kejriwal's Call for Integrity in Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made a fervent appeal to Delhi voters on Friday, urging them to resist any attempts to sway their votes through monetary inducements or gifts. He specifically accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of distributing gold chains, sarees, shoes, and cash to influence the electorate as the February 5 Assembly elections approach.

In a video message, Kejriwal challenged voters to recognize the value of their votes, asserting, "It's your money; take the money. But do not sell your vote for Rs 1,100 or for a saree. Your vote is invaluable." He reminded them of the democratic ideals championed by B R Ambedkar, emphasizing that selling votes compromises democracy and leads to governance dominated by the wealthy.

AAP is grappling to maintain its stronghold for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is eyeing a comeback after a 25-year hiatus. Kejriwal also addressed voter intimidation concerns, assuring the public of the confidentiality of their votes. The election results will be announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)