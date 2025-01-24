Left Menu

AI's Double-Edged Role in Political Campaigns: Unveiling Global Impacts and Future Safeguards

Artificial intelligence is reshaping political campaigns, offering new opportunities but also heightening risks to democracy. A new policy paper highlights how AI-driven methods revolutionize voter engagement yet spread disinformation. It calls for government regulations to protect electoral integrity from AI misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:03 IST
Artificial intelligence is radically transforming political campaigns across the globe, introducing both unprecedented opportunities and risks to democratic systems. A newly released policy paper, 'The Pervasive Influence of AI on Global Political Campaigns 2024,' reveals how AI technologies, such as generative AI (genAI), have innovated voter engagement with personalized messaging techniques. However, genAI's role as a disinformation tool has also emerged, eroding trust in democratic processes.

The policy paper emphasizes the urgency for government regulation of AI in elections to prevent misuse. It examines the United States, classified as 'severely polarized,' where AI-driven propaganda exacerbates societal fractures and disinformation vulnerabilities. Russia's disinformation campaigns, powered by platforms like 'Doppelganger,' have highlighted the need for clear AI governance. This research from Future Shift Labs, a global AI and governance think tank, provides case studies and actionable insights for safeguarding democracy.

Authored by Alisha Butala, Dr. Christopher Nehring, and Mateusz Łabuz, the paper was launched at the IPE Campaign Expo 2025 in Cape Town. It underscores the importance of ethical standards, transparency, and investment in public education to counter AI electoral interference. Future Shift Labs' leaders stress the critical role of technology governance in shaping democratic futures, with blockchain expected to further integrate into political ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

