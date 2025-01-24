Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party: Championing EBC Representation in Bihar

In a bold push for equitable political representation, Prashant Kishor, the architect of Jan Suraaj Party, has committed to fielding 70 candidates from extremely backward classes (EBC) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. He made this announcement during an event commemorating EBC icon Karpoori Thakur's birth anniversary.

Kishor, a seasoned political strategist turned activist, emphasized the party's commitment to proportional representation and criticized the ruling alliances of JD(U), BJP, and RJD for their failure to field EBC candidates. He promised to financially support EBC candidates lacking resources to run for office.

Addressing education disparities, Kishor criticized past governance under Lalu and Nitish for failing public education. He assured that Jan Suraaj Party would cover educational expenses for underprivileged students. Amidst controversy from BPSC exams, he accused the government of corruption and urged voters to retaliate in elections.

