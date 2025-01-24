Political Tensions Erupt Over Suspension of MPs from Waqf Bill Committee

Following the suspension of Kalyan Banerjee, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament, and several other MPs from the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul has openly criticized the TMC's tactics, citing repeated disruptions and confusion created in parliamentary proceedings.

Similarly, BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh criticized Banerjee, labeling him as 'unfit for parliament' and questioning his motives, suggesting he aims to send a message to the minority communities by disrupting the JPC proceedings continually, which undermines democratic processes.

During a significant uproar, opposition members, including TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee, DMK leader A Raja, and others were suspended from Friday's sitting. Banerjee claims the abrupt schedule changes and meeting topics serve the government's interests ahead of Delhi's Assembly polls, accusing them of political manipulation and disrespecting opposition voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)