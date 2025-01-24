Political Rifts and Youth Challenges in Manipur
Keisham Meghachandra, Manipur Congress president, criticized the BJP-led government's failure to unite the people, highlighting the ethnic violence and unfulfilled job promises that have left the state's youth struggling. At a youth wing event, he stressed the need for dedication to overcome the ongoing societal challenges.
Keisham Meghachandra, the president of the Manipur Congress, launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government on Friday, accusing it of failing to administer effectively and fostering division among the state's communities.
During a felicitation event for newly elected youth wing leaders, Meghachandra emphasized the Congress' commitment to inclusivity, subtly referencing the ethnic strife between Meitei and Kuki communities that has resulted in significant casualties and homelessness since May 2023.
The Congress leader pointed to promises from the BJP governments both at the state and national levels, specifically citing unmet job creation pledges, as an area of acute disappointment, underscoring the struggles faced by the youth in Manipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
