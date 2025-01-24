Deal in Gaza: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Conflict

In an ongoing series of hostage exchanges under the fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the release of four Israeli women soldiers. The swap is scheduled for Saturday and will see Palestinian prisoners released in return.

This marks the second exchange under the ceasefire, following the previous release of Israeli women and Palestinian prisoners on January 19. The situation remains tense, with ongoing negotiations and public pressure exerted by families of the captured Israelis.

Despite these exchanges, there is continued unrest as Israel demands a temporary pause to rescue more hostages, while Hamas seeks a permanent agreement to cease hostilities. As negotiations persist, the region remains on the brink of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)