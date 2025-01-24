Left Menu

Deal in Gaza: Hostage Exchanges Amidst Conflict

Hamas announced four Israeli women soldiers to be released one Saturday in a hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners under Gaza's ceasefire deal. This is the latest in ongoing exchanges since October 2023, amidst an ongoing, volatile situation with continued protests and negotiations, but tension remains high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:16 IST
In an ongoing series of hostage exchanges under the fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has announced the release of four Israeli women soldiers. The swap is scheduled for Saturday and will see Palestinian prisoners released in return.

This marks the second exchange under the ceasefire, following the previous release of Israeli women and Palestinian prisoners on January 19. The situation remains tense, with ongoing negotiations and public pressure exerted by families of the captured Israelis.

Despite these exchanges, there is continued unrest as Israel demands a temporary pause to rescue more hostages, while Hamas seeks a permanent agreement to cease hostilities. As negotiations persist, the region remains on the brink of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

