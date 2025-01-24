Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress Demands Transparency on Davos Investments

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has called for a White Paper to clarify the investments and job creation stemming from MoUs signed by the state government at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Patole criticized questionable deals and urged transparency, while the BJP refuted these concerns as anti-Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole demanded transparency on investments announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos. He called for a White Paper to disclose the impact of the 61 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed by the government, valued at Rs 15.70 lakh crore and aimed at creating 15.95 lakh jobs.

Patole criticized deals signed with controversial companies, questioning whether the Maharashtra government supports black marketing and efforts counter to state policy principles. He highlighted discrepancies like a drone company's false claims and questioned partnerships with alcohol producers.

In response, BJP leader Pravin Darekar accused the Congress of being anti-Maharashtra, arguing that the state was featured prominently in Davos. Meanwhile, Patole also addressed local politics, expressing empathy for a factory explosion and commenting on Shiv Sena's local election strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

