Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre Headline Series on Infamous Ranga and Billa Case

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to bring the infamous Ranga and Billa case to the screen in an upcoming series. Directed by Prosit Roy, known for his work on 'Pataal Lok,' the production is currently being filmed in Delhi, according to a press release.

The series will delve into the harrowing events following the 1978 kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra by criminals Ranga Khus and Jasbir Singh, also known as Billa. The case, marked by the brutal rape and murder of the children, sent shockwaves across Delhi, leading to stricter laws on kidnapping and child safety.

This project aims to portray the sensitivity and gravity of the case's impact on society. Meanwhile, audiences can also look forward to seeing Fazal in upcoming films like 'Metro… In Dino' and 'Lahore 1947.' Bendre's latest appearance was in the film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video, featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

