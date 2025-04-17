Left Menu

Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre Headline Series on Infamous Ranga and Billa Case

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre star in a new series about real-life criminals Ranga and Billa. Directed by Prosit Roy, the show focuses on the infamous 1978 case involving the kidnapping and murder of two siblings in Delhi. The case led to stricter kidnapping laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:35 IST
Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre Headline Series on Infamous Ranga and Billa Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Ali Fazal and Sonali Bendre are set to bring the infamous Ranga and Billa case to the screen in an upcoming series. Directed by Prosit Roy, known for his work on 'Pataal Lok,' the production is currently being filmed in Delhi, according to a press release.

The series will delve into the harrowing events following the 1978 kidnapping and murder of siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra by criminals Ranga Khus and Jasbir Singh, also known as Billa. The case, marked by the brutal rape and murder of the children, sent shockwaves across Delhi, leading to stricter laws on kidnapping and child safety.

This project aims to portray the sensitivity and gravity of the case's impact on society. Meanwhile, audiences can also look forward to seeing Fazal in upcoming films like 'Metro… In Dino' and 'Lahore 1947.' Bendre's latest appearance was in the film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video, featuring Abhishek Bachchan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025