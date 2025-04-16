Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Crack Down on Infamous Kadiya Gang at Weddings

Madhya Pradesh Police arrested four members of the notorious Kadiya gang during weddings in Rajgarh district. The operation involved 153 officers and special security measures. Among those apprehended were Kabir Sansi and Rishi Sansi, with numerous criminal cases against them across multiple states. The police continue their efforts to track down remaining absconders.

Updated: 16-04-2025 21:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested four members of the infamous Kadiya gang during wedding events in Rajgarh district, effectively turning the tables on the notorious group known for their thefts.

The operation was executed amid heightened security during the peak wedding season in Kadiya village, a location notorious for criminal activities. Police say extensive preparations paid off in the successful apprehension of these criminals.

In a meticulously planned campaign, 153 officers from 17 police stations were deployed, with a full police camp set up to ensure smooth operations. As a result of these efforts, four criminals, including Kabir Sansi and Rishi Sansi, were caught shortly after participating in wedding rituals, and further authorities are seeking other gang members.

