Trump's Controversial Disaster Tour: Politics Amidst Calamity

President Donald Trump visited North Carolina and Los Angeles, critiquing federal disaster response amid hurricanes and wildfires. He accused the Biden administration of mishandling Hurricane Helene's aftermath and criticized California's water management during wildfires, stirring political tensions with Democratic rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:45 IST
In a highly charged visit to disaster-stricken regions, U.S. President Donald Trump toured western North Carolina and was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles. His visits aimed to reassure citizens of federal support while criticizing his Democratic rivals over disaster management.

During his stop in Asheville, North Carolina, Trump challenged FEMA's response under the previous Biden administration, accusing them of inefficiency. He pledged to expedite recovery funding and suggested dissolving FEMA, arguing for direct federal aid to states.

As California battles catastrophic wildfires, Trump clashed with state leaders, accusing them of mismanaging water resources. Governor Gavin Newsom refuted these claims, emphasizing the inactive role of water management policies in fire control. Political tensions have escalated with Trump threatening to withhold aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

