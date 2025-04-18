Left Menu

Intel Report Clears Venezuelan Government of Tren de Aragua Ties

A recent US intelligence assessment found no ties between the Venezuelan government and the Tren de Aragua gang, contradicting Trump administration claims. This assessment may impact the Trump administration's legal justification for deporting Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:04 IST
Intel Report Clears Venezuelan Government of Tren de Aragua Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant revelation, a new US intelligence assessment has debunked the claims of coordination between the Venezuelan government and the Tren de Aragua gang. This contradicts assertions made by the Trump administration to use the Alien Enemies Act for justifying the deportation of Venezuelan migrants.

The National Intelligence Council's recent classified report finds that Tren de Aragua, originating from a Venezuelan prison, lacks support or coordination with President Nicolás Maduro or senior officials. Despite some gang members' minimal contact with low-level government members, the report clarifies the absence of any formal collaboration.

This assessment, released amidst a court ruling on the Alien Enemies Act, challenges the rationale behind the Trump administration's deportation orders. The American Civil Liberties Union disputes the broader application of the Act, claiming it is misused against a gang instead of a state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025