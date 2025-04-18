Intel Report Clears Venezuelan Government of Tren de Aragua Ties

In a significant revelation, a new US intelligence assessment has debunked the claims of coordination between the Venezuelan government and the Tren de Aragua gang. This contradicts assertions made by the Trump administration to use the Alien Enemies Act for justifying the deportation of Venezuelan migrants.

The National Intelligence Council's recent classified report finds that Tren de Aragua, originating from a Venezuelan prison, lacks support or coordination with President Nicolás Maduro or senior officials. Despite some gang members' minimal contact with low-level government members, the report clarifies the absence of any formal collaboration.

This assessment, released amidst a court ruling on the Alien Enemies Act, challenges the rationale behind the Trump administration's deportation orders. The American Civil Liberties Union disputes the broader application of the Act, claiming it is misused against a gang instead of a state.

(With inputs from agencies.)