Taiwan Steps Up Amidst US-China Trade Tensions

In a show of bipartisan solidarity, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have traveled to Taiwan to affirm US support, despite President Trump's recent tariffs and critical statements about the island nation. This visit underscores the complex geopolitical ties at play amid growing US-China trade tensions.

Taiwanese leaders, responding robustly, are addressing Trump's concerns while advancing military capabilities and pursuing US-friendly trade deals. This move is seen as an effort to solidify Taiwan's position as a leading democracy and semiconductor producer, while mitigating its reliance on the US amidst fears of Chinese aggression.

The mission comes at a crucial time as the US-China trade war intensifies. Lawmakers discussed Taiwan's strategic advances in defense, highlighting the island's efforts to bolster military spending and explore drone warfare collaborations, preparing for any potential Chinese military action against Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)