Trump on Security: Fauci and Former Officials Should Self-Fund Protection

Former President Donald Trump suggested Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, should no longer rely on government-secured protection. Trump emphasized that government employees can't have security details indefinitely, urging Fauci and similar figures to arrange private protection if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent infectious disease expert, should not expect government-provided security indefinitely. Trump recommended Fauci hire his own protection, stressing government roles aren't accompanied by permanent security details.

During a briefing in North Carolina, Trump addressed concerns regarding media reports about the cessation of security for Fauci, previously safeguarded by the National Institutes of Health until his retirement. Trump's decision follows a similar pattern, having removed security measures for several former officials from his administration.

The former president stated he wouldn't bear responsibility if former officials like Fauci encountered security issues, noting their capability to self-finance their protection. He indicated that others like John Bolton, Mike Pompeo, and Brian Hook have also seen their security details curtailed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

