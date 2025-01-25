Left Menu

Diplomatic Conversations: Navigating U.S.-China Relations

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi conversed with Marco Rubio, the new U.S. Secretary of State, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic conduct. While Rubio criticized China as a threat, both leaders discussed maintaining harmonious ties, especially regarding Taiwan and trade relations, amid tensions from past policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone conversation with Marco Rubio, the freshly appointed U.S. Secretary of State, underscoring the importance of constructive dialogue between the two nations.

This marks the first official contact under President Donald Trump's renewed administration. Wang urged Rubio to adhere to the direction set by their leaders for better U.S.-China relations.

The discussion also touched on sensitive topics, including Taiwan and trade, following recent strained ties. Rubio previously identified China as a significant threat during his Senate confirmation hearings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

