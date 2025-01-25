Diplomatic Conversations: Navigating U.S.-China Relations

In a significant diplomatic move, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in a phone conversation with Marco Rubio, the freshly appointed U.S. Secretary of State, underscoring the importance of constructive dialogue between the two nations.

This marks the first official contact under President Donald Trump's renewed administration. Wang urged Rubio to adhere to the direction set by their leaders for better U.S.-China relations.

The discussion also touched on sensitive topics, including Taiwan and trade, following recent strained ties. Rubio previously identified China as a significant threat during his Senate confirmation hearings.

