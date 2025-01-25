Left Menu

Protesters Flood Bratislava in Opposition to Fico's Russia-Centric Shift

Massive protests took place in Bratislava against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's shift towards Russia, echoing earlier demonstrations from 2018. Fico faces accusations of undermining democracy and diverting from EU and NATO alliances, prompting demands for a no-confidence vote amidst escalating tensions with opposition groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 02:04 IST
Tens of thousands gathered in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, on Friday to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico's move towards Russia, waving banners and chanting slogans against his policies.

Organizers estimated around 60,000 joined the demonstration, surpassing the turnout of previous protests just two weeks prior. The rally was reminiscent of 2018 protests triggered by the murder of a journalist, which led to Fico's resignation.

This week's tensions rose after Fico accused opposition groups of inciting chaos, prompting a no-confidence vote as political opposition grows stronger against his shift away from EU and NATO alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

