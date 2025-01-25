Protesters Flood Bratislava in Opposition to Fico's Russia-Centric Shift

Tens of thousands gathered in Bratislava, Slovakia's capital, on Friday to protest Prime Minister Robert Fico's move towards Russia, waving banners and chanting slogans against his policies.

Organizers estimated around 60,000 joined the demonstration, surpassing the turnout of previous protests just two weeks prior. The rally was reminiscent of 2018 protests triggered by the murder of a journalist, which led to Fico's resignation.

This week's tensions rose after Fico accused opposition groups of inciting chaos, prompting a no-confidence vote as political opposition grows stronger against his shift away from EU and NATO alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)