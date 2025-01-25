Trump Administration Shakes Up Environmental Justice Division
The Trump administration has reassigned four Justice Department attorneys, halting all pending environmental litigation. These changes align with actions reshaping the federal workforce. Affected officials face reassignment to a new working group or consequences. Environmental regulation is frozen, and environmental justice offices might be eliminated.
The Trump administration has enacted significant changes within the Justice Department, particularly affecting its Environment and Natural Resources Division.
Four career attorneys focused on environmental issues have been reassigned, with all pending litigation halted, according to three sources speaking to Reuters.
The affected attorneys face a reassignment to a new Sanctuary City Working Group or risk sanctions, as part of a broader shakeup of the federal workforce initiated by the new administration.
