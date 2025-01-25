FTC's Comeback: Office Mandate Sparks Controversy

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is set for a massive transition as it urges employees to return to the office full-time. Chairman Andrew Ferguson insists it's time to end remote work, despite concerns over losing staff, as seen in an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

The return-to-office push aligns with an early executive order by former President Donald Trump, aimed at cutting government staff to streamline operations. Corporate titans like Elon Musk have echoed similar sentiments, enforcing office mandates in companies like Tesla. However, this decision risks exacerbating employee turnover at the FTC.

With a demanding workload battling major corporations such as Amazon and Meta Platforms, the agency faces potential setbacks should significant staffing changes occur. Ferguson remains focused on his mission to combat Big Tech's competition policies while addressing the unique challenges remote arrangements present.

