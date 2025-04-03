Left Menu

Tariffs Threaten Big Tech's AI Ambitions

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on tech imports could impede major investments in AI infrastructure by Oracle, SoftBank, and others. Analysts predict reshuffled tech spending and rising data-center costs. The tariffs might delay AI advancements like the Stargate project and further cloud computing expansion.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariffs are poised to compromise Big Tech's significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This development could hinder a pivotal objective of the administration, according to analysts.

Oracle, SoftBank, and other technology giants have been actively promoting their ambitious plans to heavily invest in AI technologies since Trump's return to the White House. However, on Wednesday, the President imposed steep duties on major tech equipment suppliers, including tariffs of up to 34% on products from China, 32% on those from Taiwan, and 25% on South Korea, as well as a 10% baseline tariff on all imports.

These economic measures mean tech companies will likely have to reconsider their capital expenditures, possibly reallocating funds from expansion efforts to sourcing alternatives. While semiconductors were initially exempt, tariffs on chips may be introduced soon, potentially causing further disruptions in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

