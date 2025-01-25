Trump Urges OPEC+ to Slash Oil Prices Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump is urging OPEC+, led by Saudi Arabia, to cut oil prices to push Russia towards ending its war with Ukraine. He argues that lowering prices would reduce Russia's oil revenue, essential for financing the conflict. Despite the push, industry experts warn of challenges in convincing the alliance to comply.

During a speech at the World Economic Forum, Trump reiterated his stance, suggesting a price cut to $45 per barrel could corner Russia economically. However, the Kremlin dismissed these efforts, claiming oil prices don't affect the ongoing conflict driven by security concerns.

Trump's attempts build on his relationship with Saudi Arabia, but experts highlight that economic factors outweigh political influence. As the Ukraine situation remains complex, Trump's strategy contrasts previous administration efforts, emphasizing economic pressure over military aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)