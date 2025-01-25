Trump Administration Moves to Dismantle DEI Initiatives

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump's administration has directed federal agencies to dissolve roles and offices tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

This move follows a series of executive orders targeting such programs. DEI initiatives are designed to enhance opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBT individuals, and other underrepresented groups.

Proponents argue these programs are essential for addressing structural inequities. However, Trump and his supporters claim they disadvantage others and compromise merit-based hiring.

