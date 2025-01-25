Left Menu

Trump Administration Moves to Dismantle DEI Initiatives

The Trump administration has instructed U.S. federal agencies to eliminate roles and offices connected to diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. These initiatives focus on promoting opportunities for underrepresented groups. Trump's executive orders seek to remove such programs, arguing they undermine merit-based hiring and promotion practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 07:30 IST
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump's administration has directed federal agencies to dissolve roles and offices tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

This move follows a series of executive orders targeting such programs. DEI initiatives are designed to enhance opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBT individuals, and other underrepresented groups.

Proponents argue these programs are essential for addressing structural inequities. However, Trump and his supporters claim they disadvantage others and compromise merit-based hiring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

