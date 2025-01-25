Congress Leader Labels AAP as BJP's 'B-Team'

In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Udit Raj criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday, alleging that the party acts as the 'B-team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raj also hinted at communal tendencies, questioning the silence of AAP's convenor on minority attacks in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

"It has been revealed that AAP is not a true ally of the NDIA alliance but instead serves as BJP's B team," Raj stated, emphasizing the lack of communal division within INDIA allies. He condemned the AAP leader's silence on recent assaults against minorities in Sambhal as a concerning indicator of communal bias.

Building on these accusations, another Congress figure, Ajay Maken, charged AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, with orchestrating a health-related scam worth Rs 382 crore. Maken highlighted that of the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, one implicates Kejriwal in a significant corruption case, just weeks before Delhi's Assembly elections set for February, wherein 699 candidates vie for 70 seats.

The Congress, which maintained control over Delhi's political scene for 15 years, has faced consecutive electoral defeats, failing to secure Assembly seats in recent years. Meanwhile, AAP seized dominion in the 2015 and 2020 elections, winning 67 and 62 out of 70 seats respectively, leaving the BJP with minimal representation.

