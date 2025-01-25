Trump's Midnight Watchdog Purge: A Reshaping of Federal Oversight

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed 17 independent watchdogs from various government agencies, according to an anonymous source. This sweeping action has raised concerns about the critical oversight these inspectors general provide, and their replacement by presidential loyalists could alter this dynamic significantly.

The actions appear to skirt federal law, which mandates a 30-day notice to Congress, detailing reasons for such dismissals. The White House has not issued any comments regarding this breach. The watchdog removals coincide with Trump's push to restructure the federal bureaucracy, targeting diversity programs and sidelining over 150 officials.

Despite sparing Michael Horowitz, inspector general of the Department of Justice, Trump's dismissals have drawn harsh criticism from figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who decried this as a 'midnight purge' that undermines accountability. Meanwhile, supporters like Sidney Powell argue that the existing system is flawed and needs an overhaul.

