A Celebratory Day with the Unsung Heroes
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini celebrated his 55th birthday with sanitation workers at his residence, showing gratitude for their services. Prominent leaders, including PM Modi, praised Saini for his dedication to Haryana's development, extending warm wishes for his continued health and leadership.
On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini marked his 55th birthday in an unconventional way by celebrating with 'safai karamcharis' at his official residence. This gesture underscored Saini's commitment to community service and respect for grassroots workers.
The chief minister, along with his wife Suman Saini, welcomed a group of sanitation workers for tea and snacks, an event that highlighted his appreciation for those who ensure the cleanliness of the state. Akash, a 'safai karamchari' from Panchkula, expressed gratitude and shared their joy in meeting the CM, who treated them with respect and hospitality.
The celebration also saw birthday wishes pouring in from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised Saini's leadership and contribution to Haryana's progress. Union ministers Amit Shah and Manohar Lal Khattar echoed these sentiments, acknowledging the remarkable development strides achieved under Saini's governance.
