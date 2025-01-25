Diplomatic Tensions: China's Subtle Warning to Marco Rubio
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a veiled warning to the U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in a phone call. Wang's message referenced Rubio's past criticisms of China, emphasizing the need for diplomatic behavior. The conversation highlighted ongoing tensions in U.S.-China relations, particularly on human rights and territorial issues.
In a pointed diplomatic exchange, China's veteran Foreign Minister Wang Yi has subtly warned America's newly confirmed Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to maintain appropriate conduct. The message, conveyed during their first phone call on Friday, came just days after Rubio's confirmation as President Donald Trump's chief diplomat.
The phrase Wang used, often employed in Chinese as a gentle admonition from a superior, appeared directed at Rubio's history of critical statements regarding China's human rights practices, remarks that led to the Chinese government imposing sanctions on him twice in 2020.
The conversation underscores persisting tensions in U.S.-China relations, especially concerning human rights and territorial disputes. While the U.S. statement on the call omitted any reference to Wang's phrasing, it detailed Rubio's pledge to prioritize U.S. interests and expressed concern over China's actions in Taiwan and the South China Sea.
