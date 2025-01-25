Trump's Early Days: A Bold Start to a Controversial Term

Within the initial days of his new term, President Donald Trump has already set the tone for the next four years with a flurry of decisive actions. He granted over 1,500 pardons related to the January 6 Capitol attack and removed security details for former officials who had criticized him.

Trump's early moves display a newfound organizational acumen, highlighted by swift policy changes and government restructuring. He stripped Biden-era diversity initiatives, tightened immigration controls, and revitalized oil investment strategies as a cornerstone of his economic plan.

Despite enhanced order in his administration, Trump's bold steps have faced immediate legal backlash, showcasing potential limits on his presidential authority. His reliance on oil as an economic cure-all reflects a belief in fossil fuels' dominance, against climate risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)