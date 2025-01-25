Amit Shah Targets AAP's 'Politics of Deceit'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of indulging in a 'politics of deceit and lies'. Campaigning for the BJP ahead of Delhi's assembly polls, Shah urged citizens to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the city's development.

Highlighting the BJP's 'double-engine' governance, Shah assured that Modi's government would uphold existing welfare schemes, dismissing AAP's claims to the contrary. He criticized Kejriwal's government for alleged involvement in multiple scams, including misusing public funds initially allocated for hospitals and schools.

The minister also lambasted Kejriwal for unkept promises such as cleaning the Yamuna. He urged voters to strengthen Modi's position by opposing AAP, promising projects like the Yamuna riverfront to boost Delhi's stature. Shah also accused the AAP government of sheltering illegal immigrants, advocating for BJP's victory to address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)