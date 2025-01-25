Left Menu

BJP Maintains Stronghold in Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls

The BJP has maintained its dominance in the recent urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, securing victories in 22 civic bodies. The Congress and Independents followed with wins in 15 and 13 bodies, respectively. Results for 50 out of 100 urban local bodies have been declared so far, with the BJP leading in several key municipalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:25 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to demonstrate its strong political influence in Uttarakhand after securing wins in 22 urban local body elections, as announced on Saturday. The state body elections showcased a competitive race with the Congress securing victories in 15 civic bodies, while Independents triumphed in 13.

Despite the numbers, the Congress led in six local bodies, with Independents in 10 and the Bahujan Samaj Party in two, indicating a vibrant contest. Of the 100 urban bodies that participated in the polls last Thursday, results from 50 have been released, while trends from 27 are currently available.

Significant lead positions were held by BJP candidates in key areas such as Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Almora, illustrating their substantial urban support. The elections witnessed a heavy contest with over 5,400 candidates vying for various roles, marking a voter turnout of 65.4 percent. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized efforts to establish efficient urban systems focusing on cleanliness and waste management.

