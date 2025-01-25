BJP Maintains Stronghold in Uttarakhand Urban Local Body Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to demonstrate its strong political influence in Uttarakhand after securing wins in 22 urban local body elections, as announced on Saturday. The state body elections showcased a competitive race with the Congress securing victories in 15 civic bodies, while Independents triumphed in 13.

Despite the numbers, the Congress led in six local bodies, with Independents in 10 and the Bahujan Samaj Party in two, indicating a vibrant contest. Of the 100 urban bodies that participated in the polls last Thursday, results from 50 have been released, while trends from 27 are currently available.

Significant lead positions were held by BJP candidates in key areas such as Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Almora, illustrating their substantial urban support. The elections witnessed a heavy contest with over 5,400 candidates vying for various roles, marking a voter turnout of 65.4 percent. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized efforts to establish efficient urban systems focusing on cleanliness and waste management.

(With inputs from agencies.)