Shifting to 'One Nation, One Election': A Path to Streamlined Governance

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, promoting the idea of harmonizing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections nationwide. In a statement to ANI, Chouhan emphasized that ongoing electoral activities impede national advancement and public welfare, arguing for a unified electoral approach to enhance governance.

Chouhan remarked that elections should not disrupt the country's progress and highlighted the support from women, or 'didis', for holding synchronized Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu also backed the initiative, asserting that it could prevent policy paralysis and foster governance continuity.

The proposal for simultaneous polls, encapsulated in a bill introduced in Parliament, aims to redefine good governance principles, according to the President. However, despite the perceived benefits, opposition parties like Congress, Trinamool Congress, and DMK have challenged the proposed constitution amendment, which is currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

